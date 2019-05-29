White Sox's Alex Colome: Nails down 10th save
Colome struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Royals.
The White Sox closer was busy Tuesday -- after picking up the win earlier in the afternoon when the two teams completed Monday's suspended contest, Colome looked strong in his second stint of the day. The veteran reliever now has a 1.66 ERA and 20:5 K:BB through 21.2 innings on the year, and he has yet to blow a save.
