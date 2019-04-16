Colome walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Royals.

The right-hander has looked good so far, posting a 2.57 ERA and 8:1 K:BB through seven innings while converting all four of his save chances. If recent White Sox history holds true, Colome will be flipped to a contender by the trade deadline, but his hold on the closer role for the team should be secure until then.