White Sox's Alex Colome: Notches save No. 2
Colome struck out two and picked up the save in a perfect ninth inning Friday against Seattle.
Colome slammed the door without issue, as he induced a fly ball for the first out and fanned the next two batters to end the ballgame. The 30-year-old has yet to allow a hit through three appearances (three innings) in 2019.
