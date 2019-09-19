Colome threw a perfect ninth inning, recording one strikeout, to pick up the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

Colome was the eighth and final pitcher of a bullpen game for the White Sox. He came on the shut down the Twins in the bottom of the ninth inning after rookie Zack Collins provided insurance with a solo home run in the top of the inning. He recorded his 28th save in 30 opportunities.