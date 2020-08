Colome gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth innings Monday to record his second save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Brewers.

With Carlos Rodon (shoulder) exiting the game early, the White Sox ran through seven pitchers, but Colome provided his usual security at the back of the bullpen. The 31-year-old has a 0.00 ERA through four innings to begin the season while converting both his save chances.