White Sox's Alex Colome: Notches seventh save
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Colome closed out Monday's 8-5 win over the Twins with a scoreless ninth inning and recorded the save. He walked one and struck out one.
Colome recorded his seventh save with the help of Chicago's offense that posted six runs over innings six through nine. He's allowed just one earned run over 13.1 innings.
