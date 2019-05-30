White Sox's Alex Colome: Picks up 11th save
Colome gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 11th save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Royals.
The veteran reliever continues to shine as the White Sox closer. Colome has yet to blow a save this season and has given up only one run over his last 14 appearances, posting a 0.66 ERA, 0.37 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over that stretch.
