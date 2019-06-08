Colome earned his 13th save of the season Saturday against the Royals, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Colome entered with a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did his job against the heart of the Royals' order without any issues. The outing brought his ERA down to 2.19, which would be the second-lowest mark of his career. His 27.3 percent strikeout rate would also be his second-best mark.