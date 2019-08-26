Colome walked one through a scoreless and hitless inning to record his 25th save in a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Colome allowed the one walk, but he made quick work of the Rangers otherwise to nail down his 25th save. Colome has converted 25 of his 26 save opportunities this season. The 30-year-old has a 2.34 ERA and a 7.56 K/9 through 50 innings this season.