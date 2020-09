Colome tossed a scoreless ninth inning Saturday while striking out a batter as he earned his ninth save of the season.

Colome needed just nine pitches to get through the inning Saturday as he was able to shut the door on the Royals for his team's eighth victory in nine tries against the 2015 world champs. The veteran righty now holds a 1.15 ERA as he continues to be one of the most reliable closers in the majors this season.