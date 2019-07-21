White Sox's Alex Colome: Picks up first second-half save
Colome walked one and struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to pick up the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays.
The White Sox opened the second half losers of seven straight, providing Colome with little opportunity before he locked down his 21st save Saturday. That losing streak likely dashed any postseason hopes for the White Sox, who now stand 11 games out of the wild-card race, which could trigger a sell off at the trade deadline. Colome, who is working on a one-year deal, is a prime candidate to be dealt.
