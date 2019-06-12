Colome allowed one run on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings to pick up his 14th save in a win over the Nationals.

The White Sox were cruising until Aaron Bummer hit an eighth-inning speed bump, giving up two runs and leaving traffic on the basepaths. Colome had his own duress, a ninth-inning homer to Anthony Rendon, but managed to close out the five-out save, just the second time this season he's been asked to pitch more than an inning.