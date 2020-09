Colome (2-0) allowed a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday versus the Twins. He struck out one.

Colome almost gave up a home run to Byron Buxton in the ninth inning, but it was ruled a ground rule double instead. The 31-year-old Colome lowered his ERA to 0.95 with a 1.05 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 19 innings this season. The closer has also registered 11 saves in 12 tries.