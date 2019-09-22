White Sox's Alex Colome: Posts 29th save
Colome allowed one unearned run on two hits with zero walks and two strikeouts during the ninth inning in his 29th save of the season to close the door on a 5-3 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
It was far from perfect, but Colome secured his 29th save, moving him within one save away from his most since 2017. His ERA and WHIP, though, are better than they were in 2017, meaning this is one of the best seasons of his career. Colome is 4-4 with a 2.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 60 innings this season.
