Colome struck out two batters and allowed one baserunner on a walk in his fifth save of the year during a 4-1 victory against the Tigers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old threw eight of his 13 pitches for strikes, meaning he only had one ball combined against the three hitters he retired. Colome is pitching fine this season, but this was his first save since April 15. His four appearances since then haven't been in save opportunities. Colome is 5-for-5 in save chances with a 2.31 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 11.2 innings this season.