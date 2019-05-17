Colome struck out one over one inning to pick up his ninth save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Colome is a perfect nine-for-nine in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has helped stabilize the back end of the bullpen, but the still-rebuilding White Sox may eventually flip Colome at the trade deadline, which could alter his role in another team's bullpen.

