White Sox's Alex Colome: Receives minor-league deal
Apr 7, 2023
Colome signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday.
It's a return to where he had some of his best success, as Colome was the White Sox' primary closer from 2019-20. He's fallen on hard times since then and will need to show something in the minors first, but the hope is Colome will supplement the team's relief depth.
