Colome completed the ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to record the save Tuesday against the Cubs.

Colome was called upon to uphold a two-run lead, and he did so successfully to record his 15th save of the campaign. Despite lacking the prototypical dominance of a closer -- he has 25 strikeouts across 28.1 innings -- Colome remains perfect in converting save chances for the season. He's also provided exceptional ratios, maintaining a 2.30 ERA and 0.67 WHIP.