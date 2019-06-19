White Sox's Alex Colome: Records 15th save
Colome completed the ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to record the save Tuesday against the Cubs.
Colome was called upon to uphold a two-run lead, and he did so successfully to record his 15th save of the campaign. Despite lacking the prototypical dominance of a closer -- he has 25 strikeouts across 28.1 innings -- Colome remains perfect in converting save chances for the season. He's also provided exceptional ratios, maintaining a 2.30 ERA and 0.67 WHIP.
