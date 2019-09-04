White Sox's Alex Colome: Records 26th save
Colome didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Indians.
Colome was called upon to protect a one-run lead and did so effectively, recording the last out with a three-pitch strikeout of Mike Freeman to earn his 26th save. He has stumbled a bit of late, surrendering at least one earned run in four of his last nine outings. Still, the White Sox have shown no sign of turning away from him as the closer thanks to his mostly effective work this season. Across 52 innings this campaign, Colome owns a 2.42 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.
