Colome allowed two hits and a walk but didn't surrender a run over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.

Colome struck out one in the appearance. The closer was called to the mound after Aaron Bummer allowed a pair of runs in the eighth, and Colome was able to escape the jam before handling the ninth. Colome owns a 2.40 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 56.1 innings this season, and now has 27 saves.