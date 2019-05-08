Colome posted a four-out save with three strikeouts in a 2-0 victory against the Indians on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was very sharp despite this being his first save opportunity since April 29. Before Tuesday, he had only pitched one time since then. Colome won't receive a ton of save chances with the White Sox, but he's off to a very strong start. He is 7-for-7 in save chances with a 1.98 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 15 innings.