Colome gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to notch his third save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Brewers.

The veteran closer made things interesting by allowing consecutive two-out singles, but Colome then got Ben Gamel to ground out to first base to end the game. Colome has converted all three of his save chances to begin the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through five innings, but given that he's now worked on back-to-back nights he may be unavailable if another lead needs to be protected Wednesday.