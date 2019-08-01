White Sox's Alex Colome: Remains closer in Chicago
Colome was not traded and will continue to close games for the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Colome was a popular name in trade speculation, but the trade deadline passed and he stayed with the White Sox. Since he can't become a free agent until after the 2020 season, there's a good chance he'll be closing games next season as well.
