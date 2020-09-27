Colome (back) struck out one and turned in a perfect ninth inning during Saturday's 9-5 win over the Cubs.

Colome didn't qualify for a save since the White Sox entered the inning with a four-run lead, but his 1-2-3 appearance at least offered some assurance of his health after he experienced back spasms in his outing four days earlier. The 31-year-old will head into the playoffs entrenched as Chicago's closer after converting 12 of 13 save chances and submitting an 0.81 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 22.1 innings during the regular season.