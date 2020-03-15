Play

Colome has allowed seven runs on nine hits (three home runs) and one walk while striking out two over three spring appearances.

Colome has allowed runs in all three of his appearances, but it doesn't mean a thing. He will open the season as the White Sox's closer after a successful first season in Chicago. He was 30-for-33 in save opportunities in 2019 and is one of the more stable closers entering 2020.

