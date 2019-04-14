White Sox's Alex Colome: Secures third save
Colome earned his third save of the season after tossing a perfect inning Sunday against the Yankees.
Colome is now 3-for-3 on save opportunities this year following Sunday's flawless outing. He needed just 13 pitches (10 strikes) to retire the final three batters of the ballgame. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA with six punchouts over six frames in 2019.
