Colome earned his third save of the season after tossing a perfect inning Sunday against the Yankees.

Colome is now 3-for-3 on save opportunities this year following Sunday's flawless outing. He needed just 13 pitches (10 strikes) to retire the final three batters of the ballgame. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA with six punchouts over six frames in 2019.