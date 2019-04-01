White Sox's Alex Colome: Slams door in series finale
Colome picked up the save after striking out one in a perfect ninth inning Sunday against Kansas City.
After beating out Kelvin Herrera for the closer's role in spring training, Colome was efficient in his first save opportunity of the 2019 season. He needed just 11 pitches (eight strikes) to retire the final three batters.
