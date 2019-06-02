Colome closed out Sunday's 2-0 win over Cleveland to pick up the save. He worked around a leadoff double and struck out one in one inning.

Colome remained perfect for the season, posting his 12th save in 12 opportunities. It had been suspected the rebuilding White Sox might trade Colome to a contending team, a club that might not use him as a closer. However, Sunday's win was Chicago's sixth in the last seven games, putting them within shouting distance of the second wild card spot. If the White Sox remain in contention, they are less likely to deal Colome and leave him in a closing role.