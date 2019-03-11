Colome allowed three runs on five hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Athletics.

Colome had been a bright spot in a bullpen that's been beat up in the Cactus League. He went unscathed over his first three spring outings before his troubles Sunday when he fell behind batters and missed on a few pitches. He's still expected to be the closer, although manager Rick Renteria has not made that official.