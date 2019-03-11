White Sox's Alex Colome: Stumbles Sunday
Colome allowed three runs on five hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Athletics.
Colome had been a bright spot in a bullpen that's been beat up in the Cactus League. He went unscathed over his first three spring outings before his troubles Sunday when he fell behind batters and missed on a few pitches. He's still expected to be the closer, although manager Rick Renteria has not made that official.
More News
-
White Sox's Alex Colome: Tosses another scoreless inning•
-
White Sox's Alex Colome: Tosses perfect inning•
-
White Sox's Alex Colome: Throws scoreless inning•
-
White Sox's Alex Colome: Has closing edge•
-
White Sox's Alex Colome: Gets raise from White Sox•
-
White Sox's Alex Colome: Dealt to White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...