Colome (2-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up a walk and a walkoff home run without retiring a batter, in a non-save situation Wednesday against the Nationals.

Colome walked the first batter he faced on four pitches before Trea Turner turned on a four-seamer. The White Sox had tied the game in the eighth inning before turning it over to Colome in a tied game to begin the ninth. Chicago's closer is a perfect 12-for-12 in save situations.