Colome (4-3) allowed a home run and struck out one to pick up the loss Friday against the Angels.

Colome entered with the game tied and served up a gopher ball to Justin Upton, the first homer he's allowed in 25 games (25.2 innings) going back to June 11. Apart from a slightly elevated walk rate, Colome has been everything the White Sox hoped for. The club has him under control through the 2020 season, and he will most likely serve as the team's closer next year when the White Sox hope to begin a competitive window with its best prospects at the major-league level.