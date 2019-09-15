Colome (4-4) allowed a run on one hit while striking out one to pick up the loss against the Mariners on Saturday.

Colome entered a tied game in the 10th inning and served up a walkoff home run to former White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez. Putting aside the loss in a non-save situation, Colome has been the league's top closer in terms of percentage, converting 96.4 percent of his opportunities.