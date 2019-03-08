White Sox's Alex Colome: Tosses another scoreless inning
Colome allowed one hit over one scoreless inning Thursday against the Brewers.
Colome has been unscathed in three spring outings with Thursday's hit being the first demerit on his record. Everything points to 30-year-old right-hander closing out games for the White Sox.
