White Sox's Alex Colome: Yields run in save
Colome allowed one run on one hit and a walk with one strikeout during the ninth inning in a 5-3 victory against the Tigers on Tuesday.
After retiring the first two batters, Colome did allow the tying run to come to the plate. On the other hand, the only reason he gave up a run is because of a catcher's indifference, which, of course, is quite common in the ninth inning when one team is ahead by a few runs. Unfortunately though, it does mean Colome has allowed four runs in his last 8.2 innings (4.15 ERA). He is 3-2 with 22 saves in 23 opportunities, 2.44 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season.
