site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-alex-mcrae-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
White Sox's Alex McRae: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 29, 2020
at
3:13 pm ET 1 min read
McRae was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Tuesday.
McRae made just two appearances at the big-league level this season, throwing three scoreless innings. He'll make way on the 40-man roster for Leury Garcia, who returned from a thumb injury in a corresponding move.
More News
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read