McRae's contract was selected by the White Sox on Saturday.
McRae was a non-roster invitee by the White Sox during camp, but he'll join Chicago's bullpen after working at the alternate training site. The right-hander hasn't been very effective over a limited sample with the Pirates over the past two seasons as he posted an 8.18 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 33 innings during 13 appearances (two starts). He's unlikely to play a prominent role in the majors this year. Jace Fry (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.