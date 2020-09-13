site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Alex McRae: Sent down
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McRae was optioned to Chicago's alternate training site Sunday.
The move clears a roster spot for Sunday's starter, Jonathan Stiever. McRae could rejoin the team later this month if they have need of a fresh bullpen arm.
