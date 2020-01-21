Play

McCrae signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

McRae has thrown 33 big-league innings in his career, all with the Pirates, posting an 8.18 ERA and a 24:21 K:BB. If he wins a job with the White Sox, it will likely be in a low-leverage relief role.

