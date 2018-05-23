Presley signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Presley will head to Triple-A Charlotte after coming to terms with the White Sox. He elected to opt out of his last contract with the Orioles on May 16 after slashing .275/.347/.367 with one homer and eight RBI in 26 games for Triple-A Norfolk.

