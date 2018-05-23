White Sox's Alex Presley: Inks minor-league deal
Presley signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Presley will head to Triple-A Charlotte after coming to terms with the White Sox. He elected to opt out of his last contract with the Orioles on May 16 after slashing .275/.347/.367 with one homer and eight RBI in 26 games for Triple-A Norfolk.
More News
-
Alex Presley: Opts out of contract•
-
Orioles' Alex Presley: Fails to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Orioles' Alex Presley: Signs minor-league deal with Orioles•
-
Alex Presley: Heads to free agency•
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Collects three hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Homers among four hits in loss•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...