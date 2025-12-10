The White Sox selected Alberto with the 13th pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Alberto has as high of a ceiling as anyone selected in the Rule 5 Draft this year, with a fastball that touched 101 mph and a 54.4 percent groundball rate in 2025. However, he is also a 24-year-old with zero experience above High-A, so it may be a challenge for the White Sox to stash him in the majors all season. The late-blooming, 6-foot-8 righty logged a 2.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB in 35 innings at the Rays' High-A affiliate in 2025.