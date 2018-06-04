Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Gonzalez will report back to the Knights after recording his first career MLB hit and RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced, but the expectation is that Kevan Smith, who was on the minor-league disabled list when Gonzalez was initially summoned to the majors, will take his place on the roster and as the White Sox's backup catcher. The 25-year-old went 1-for-9 with four strikeouts in three games before being sent back to the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories