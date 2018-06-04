White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Shipped back to minors
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Gonzalez will report back to the Knights after recording his first career MLB hit and RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced, but the expectation is that Kevan Smith, who was on the minor-league disabled list when Gonzalez was initially summoned to the majors, will take his place on the roster and as the White Sox's backup catcher. The 25-year-old went 1-for-9 with four strikeouts in three games before being sent back to the minors.
More News
-
White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Makes debut Saturday•
-
White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Recalled from minors•
-
White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Outrighted to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Alfredo Gonzalez: Has been acquired by White Sox•
-
Astros' Alfredo Gonzalez: DFA'd by Astros•
-
Astros' Alfredo Gonzalez: Optioned to minor league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...