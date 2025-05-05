Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Benintendi (calf) is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Kansas City.

Benintendi was forced to leave Sunday's affair against the Astros due to left calf tightness, so it's not a surprise he's absent from the lineup a day later. He is considered day-to-day for the time being. Michael Taylor is in left field and batting eighth in the series opener Monday.

More News