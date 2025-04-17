The White Sox activated Benintendi (adductor) from the 10-day injured list, but he won't be included in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Benintendi skipped a rehab assignment and wound up missing just one more day than the minimum due to a left adductor strain. The veteran outfielder has hit well in the early going this season, slashing .290/.333/.484 with a couple of home runs. Though he's on the bench Thursday, Benintendi should resume his role as Chicago's primary left fielder in this weekend's series in Boston.