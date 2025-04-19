Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Benintendi got the White Sox into both the scoring and hit column with a bang, driving a 383-foot solo shot into right field in the fourth inning against his former team. The veteran outfielder has been one of the lone bright spots in Chicago's feeble lineup when healthy, hitting .278 with three round trippers, seven RBI and seven runs scored through his first 36 at-bats (11 games) of the campaign. Benintendi should play almost every day, but his fantasy upside will be limited by the lack of talent around him.