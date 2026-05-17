Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run during the White Sox's 8-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Benintendi belted his first homer since April 23 (and third of the season) in the sixth inning to extend the White Sox's lead to 8-1. He was 1-for-16 in his seven games prior to Saturday's contest, but perhaps his performance at the plate against the Cubs was enough for the veteran lefty to break out of his slump.

More News