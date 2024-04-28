Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rays.

Benintendi's huge game came out of nowhere -- not only were the two long balls his first two of the campaign, but the multi-hit effort was his first such performance since April 15. The veteran outfielder's power had dropped off dramatically in recent seasons, as he swatted just 10 home runs over 277 contests across 2022 and 2023. Saturday's performance was the sixth multi-homer effort of Benintendi's career, and his six RBI tied a career high, while the walk-off blast was his first as a major-leaguer.