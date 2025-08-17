White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in two runs late
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Kansas City.
Benintendi broke up the Royals' shutout effort in the eighth inning, when his double to right field brought home Luis Robert and Colson Montgomery. It was Benintendi's ninth multi-RBI game of the season and his first since July 27 against the Cubs. The veteran outfielder has struggled at the plate since the beginning of August, slashing .167/.216/.271 with one home run and five RBI in 51 plate appearances over that span.
