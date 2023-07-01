Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a run scored and a walk Friday against the Athletics.

Benintendi has served as the White Sox's primary leadoff hitter since June 17, and he's excelled in the role. Across 13 games, he's hit .392 with a .436 on-base percentage while also chipping in five runs scored and four RBI. Benintendi has only one home run and a .094 ISO for the season, but he should have the chance to maintain a strong batting average while racking up runs and stolen bases moving forward.