Benintendi was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers due to left adductor tightness.
The outfielder reached via a fielder's choice during the opening frame and appeared to tweak something while running the bases, though he remained in the game for one more at-bat before exiting. Benintendi will have a team off day Monday to aid in his recovery before Tuesday's series opener versus the Guardians.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Smacks another three-run homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Blasts three-run homer Thursday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup at DH•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Progressing quicker than expected•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes swings in batting cage•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pushing to play Opening Day•