The White Sox announced that Benintendi was removed in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Astros due to left calf tightness.

Benintendi is considered day-to-day after he appeared to suffer the injury while running the bases in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game in the top of the sixth to play left field but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the inning when his turn in the batting order came up. Benintendi went 0-for-3 with a run scored before departing.